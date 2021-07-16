Carolyn Taylor

Walker 2

Carolyn Taylor
Carolyn Taylor
  • Save
Walker 2 texture fashion illustration millenial trendy woman procreate vector illustration art illustrator graphic design illustration
Download color palette

Each day as part of my routine since the pandemic restrictions have lifted slightly, I try to go for a walk at my local park. People-watching has always fascinated me - so I thought I would draw some of them (and their dogs!) This trendy woman stood out to me today - I do hope she's well.

Carolyn Taylor
Carolyn Taylor

More by Carolyn Taylor

View profile
    • Like