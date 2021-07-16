🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Each day as part of my routine since the pandemic restrictions have lifted slightly, I try to go for a walk at my local park. People-watching has always fascinated me - so I thought I would draw some of them (and their dogs!) This was the man who inspired it all with his electric blue beanie and sunshine yellow coat. I do hope he is doing well.