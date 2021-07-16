Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Equal

Redesign of an e-commerce website

Equal
Equal
Hire Us
  • Save
Redesign of an e-commerce website navigation web desktop shop platform inspiration uxui brand redesign website e-commerce ecommerce userexperience mobile userinterface equal ux ui design
Download color palette

🔥WoodWatch is an online store of watches and other ecologically friendly items produced from natural and sustainable materials. Furthermore, it is a youth eco-friendly brand that focuses on today's modern man.

🔙In 2013, WoodWatch launched with only three models: one for men, one for women, and one unisex watch. Back then, the firm had just 5 team members, but now, after 7 years, more than 50 team members (from ten different countries) are working to build a lifelong brand of wooden goods.

Check their website ➡ WoodWatch

👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook

📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design

96a0acff8225623caef10838340c20df
Rebound of
E-Commerce Overhaul for Product Brand
By Equal
Equal
Equal
Face to face with interface 👀
Hire Us

More by Equal

View profile
    • Like