Redesign of an e-commerce website

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🔥WoodWatch is an online store of watches and other ecologically friendly items produced from natural and sustainable materials. Furthermore, it is a youth eco-friendly brand that focuses on today's modern man.
🔙In 2013, WoodWatch launched with only three models: one for men, one for women, and one unisex watch. Back then, the firm had just 5 team members, but now, after 7 years, more than 50 team members (from ten different countries) are working to build a lifelong brand of wooden goods.
Check their website ➡ WoodWatch
👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook
📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design