Magma - Website

Magma helps schools to attract more and better candidates by providing students an easy way to recommend and coach people. Another way to put it would be that Magma turn students into ambassadors of their school. We are working closely with their awesome team on the digital experience of students and candidates alike.
Their website helps student and candidates alike to understand how Magma could benefit them. This double target made it a fun challenge to design.
—
Product owning : Manon Riou
Design : Antoine Bosque
, Yoann Baunach