The Hub - concept app 3

Hi dribbblers! 👋
It's a Develocraft's third shot Dribbble! Time to show off some new stuff within the The Hub request a call flow. It was really nice project to create because I had a free hand to create the visual style and to deliver the value. It's a concept for The Hub app.
What is The Hub? 🚗
The Hub is a Scandinavian hub for job offers. It connects the people looking for a job and the companies looking for employees. This is an onboarding part of the product.
Let's talk about your project at Develocraft — michal.michanczyk@develocraft.com