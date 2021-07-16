Shreyansh Gaurav

Calculator App Design - Remixed

stylish theme vivid minimal calc interface branding logo figma ui uiux ux design calculator
While using Google calculator, I figured out the buttons were messed up, as if positioned randomly. So I came up with the idea to design this.

Features:
It comes in 3 vivid and beautiful colours.
Dark mode
Perfectly crafted and well-balanced buttons
Totally responsive

Let me know which is your favourite calculator app.

Jul 16, 2021
