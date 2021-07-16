Outcrowd

Olympic Games Tokyo - Tickets Design with Illustrations

Olympic Games Tokyo - Tickets Design with Illustrations sport event sport bright colors tickets design illustrator illustration brand design brand tokyo olympic games olympic tickets ui design graphic design
Olympic Games Tokyo. The most anticipated Olympic Games in history.

People missed the sporting events a lot. And next week Tokyo will host a grand opening ceremony for the Olympic Games.

Inspired by world events, we have created our own version of tickets. How do you like it?
