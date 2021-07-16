Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Assistant chatbot - Sample conversation

Assistant chatbot - Sample conversation app animation ux chat flow user interface assistant bot chat chatbot design conversation ai ui
Conversation flow of how Eliza, the personal AI assistant would help you 😊

Here's full project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/122834121/AI-assistant-UI-UX-Design

Happy to hear your thoughts! :)

