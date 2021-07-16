🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Miver is a bold and thick lettered serif font. No matter the topic, this font will be an incredibly asset to your fonts’ library, as it has the potential to elevate any creation.
Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.1001fonts.com/miver-personal-use-font.html
DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1475888-miver?ref=kc2gTU
Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com