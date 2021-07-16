Hotel booking app ux design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi folks!
Today we all miss travel, but working on this project cheered me up a little, I hope it may work the same for you.
Just another exploration about Hotel Booking App. The design idea was inspired by an App that I use in my daily life. What do you think? Feel free to give me some feedback.
Software Used : Adobe XD.
Image Used: Unsplash.com
(Will update with the link of the whole design story for this design)
