Deepak kadam

Hotel booking app ux design

Deepak kadam
Deepak kadam
  • Save
Hotel booking app ux design illustration design ux graphic design art uxdesign ui illustrator figma
Download color palette

Hi folks!

Today we all miss travel, but working on this project cheered me up a little, I hope it may work the same for you.

Just another exploration about Hotel Booking App. The design idea was inspired by an App that I use in my daily life. What do you think? Feel free to give me some feedback.

Software Used : Adobe XD.
Image Used: Unsplash.com

(Will update with the link of the whole design story for this design)

Press "L" if you love it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Deepak kadam
Deepak kadam

More by Deepak kadam

View profile
    • Like