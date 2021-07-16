Extrada Creative Pastel Presentation Template

Why stick out to regular template when you can find unique and playful powerpoint template like Extrada? It's one of our featured template with an adorable color in the overall slides. A template designed for everyone passionate things about fun style but still clean and elegant.

Suitable for presentation about photography, fashion, lifestyle branding, creative agency, company profile, and many more.

You can purchase it here.

We are open for new projects!

Reach us at contact@slidesignus.com we will give you best shot!

We are also at Website | Behance | Instagram