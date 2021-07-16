Karthik G

Sandwich Home

Karthik G
Karthik G
  • Save
Sandwich Home design graphic design logo
Download color palette

A logo is not a brand—it’s only a symbol for a brand. A brand is much more than a logo

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Karthik G
Karthik G

More by Karthik G

View profile
    • Like