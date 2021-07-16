Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Find a Playmate

Find a Playmate art ux illustration graphic design design illustrator uxdesign ui figma
Hi folks!

Here I have designed a Find a Playmate App UI design. This App is useful for tracking your nearby pets up for adoption. The design idea was inspired by a same App that I saw online.

Software Used : Figma, Adobe Illustrator.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
