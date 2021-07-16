Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Finance app 💰

Finance app 💰 uidesigner uiux concept figma uidesign ui
I'm that kind of a guy who likes to keep his things organized and neat all the time including my money of course! 😁✌🏻
The initial idea of this came when I was casually browsing through the finance app shots here in dribbble. 🏀
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
