Davita 2D game

Davita 2D game
I'm Davita, from an old Georgian proverb and the main character of Game Davita. I gather interesting information in different worlds.

You have to help me figure out what is right and what is wrong.

Here you go - https://www.facebook.com/DavitaOfficial

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
