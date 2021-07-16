Kyle Galasi

Logo Design: K

Logo Design: K japanese torii torii simple logo brand identity brand graphic design letter letter k k japanese logo japanese blue branding logo
Need a K logo with a japanese touch? here you go. Here's a logo I made combining the letter K and a Torii.

