Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kubra Aslan Ertap

Six of swords

Kubra Aslan Ertap
Kubra Aslan Ertap
  • Save
Six of swords tarot deck horse procreate editorial tarot graphic design
Download color palette

This tarot deck created with my own interpretations inspired by the original classic deck.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Kubra Aslan Ertap
Kubra Aslan Ertap

More by Kubra Aslan Ertap

View profile
    • Like