Sergei Koch

Woods e-commerce

Sergei Koch
Sergei Koch
Hire Me
  • Save
Woods e-commerce web branding design ecommerce ui ux
Woods e-commerce web branding design ecommerce ui ux
Woods e-commerce web branding design ecommerce ui ux
Woods e-commerce web branding design ecommerce ui ux
Woods e-commerce web branding design ecommerce ui ux
Woods e-commerce web branding design ecommerce ui ux
Download color palette
  1. 1. Shot.jpg
  2. 2. Shot.jpg
  3. 3. Shot.jpg
  4. 4. Shot.jpg
  5. 5. Shot.jpg
  6. 6. Shot.jpg

Hello, everyone!

What do you think of the theme of the online store? What do you think is relevant right now, the web version or the mobile app of online shopping? I'm showing you some of the work on developing an online clothing store.

Thank you for your attention and I will wait for feedback and likes.

My instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sergei_koch_1997/?hl=ru

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Sergei Koch
Sergei Koch
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sergei Koch

View profile
    • Like