Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karthik G

Photo Manipulation

Karthik G
Karthik G
  • Save
Photo Manipulation graphic design
Download color palette

Photoshop came out of painting, and now it's going back to painting

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Karthik G
Karthik G

More by Karthik G

View profile
    • Like