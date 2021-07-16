Manuel Bussmann

Accessibility settings

Manuel Bussmann
Manuel Bussmann
  • Save
Accessibility settings accessibility settings app settings ui design accessibility settings screen ui design challenge
Download color palette

Designing a settings screen was a design challenge. I went a step further and took a look at accessibility. The settings help you detect color blindness and make it easy to adjust text size and contrast.

Manuel Bussmann
Manuel Bussmann

More by Manuel Bussmann

View profile
    • Like