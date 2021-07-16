Onboarding UI

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone! 👋
What do you think about this onboarding screens? It's a simple layout that helps you manage your finances and also helps to make all the payments much easier. Hope you like it! I will share more screens of this project 🙂 so stay tuned.
Feel free to leave your valuable feedback in comment section and don't forget to press the like button 😃
Wanna collaborate with me? Drop your business inquiry to
ajaxuidsgnr@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/ajaxdsgnr/