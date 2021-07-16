Thrive City Illustrative Icons

What a pleasure to have worked on the branding for Thrive City, an event space at Chase Center Arena in San Francisco. It will be home to an ongoing event series for the community featuring a beer garden, shops and restaurants, movie nights, a farmers market, and fitness classes.

Block Party was the first big event on the 4th of July that people attended post vaccination. The branding had to be vibrant, connective, welcoming, inclusive. The visual direction is a spontaneous approach to design – collages of illustrative iconography, typography, and imagery reminiscent of street art and murals you might encounter while walking around the Mission in SF.