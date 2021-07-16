Login Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We needed to update the login system for our flagship app, so this is an exploration on an invitation process and possible customer creation process. Ultimately we decided so move a lot of this inside the application to once you've already logged in. More screens to come later that show that process off more.