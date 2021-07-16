Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Login Redesign

Login Redesign invite customer creation forgot password reset password sign up login sign in app web ux ui
  1. New Login.jpg
  2. New Login - Forgot Reset & Sign Up.jpg
  3. New Login - Reset Password.jpg
  4. New Login - Join or Create Company.jpg
  5. New Login - Customer Dashboard.jpg

We needed to update the login system for our flagship app, so this is an exploration on an invitation process and possible customer creation process. Ultimately we decided so move a lot of this inside the application to once you've already logged in. More screens to come later that show that process off more.

