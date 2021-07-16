Mobile Application "Say the day"

Greetings friends 👋

How is your week going? We are back with a new design for a “Say the day” application ✨

Modern society suffers a lot from information overload. There are hundreds of websites for entertainment, weather, financial information; dozens of messengers with thousands of words being sent back and forth every day. But our brains need rest every once in a while.

Apart from practicing digital detox, it’s important to be careful with the information your brains consume. And the idea of the product is to limit the amount of content you are bombarded with to only motivational life quotes of famous leaders. To focus users’ attention on the quotes themselves, we chose the light and pleasant-for-the-eyes colors for the product. The simple font doesn’t distract people from the sayings as well. But to enhance the design a bit, we filled the app with conceptual illustrations here and there. Now, apart from useful pieces of advice, the users also get appealing visuals, a combination of which forms a good food for our brains.

Remember, knowledge is power, and this power grows as we do. Do you agree? Express your thoughts in the comments 🔥

Learn more about our processes and capabilities at hbtat.agency.

✉️Drop us a few lines at hello@hbtat.agency

***

Connect with us:

Instagram | Dribbble