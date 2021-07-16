Lease Inspector Redesign

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
One of our applications is fairly old and in need of a redesign. So I started thinking through a couple looks and feels for the application. It also needs to be brand-able, but I also wanted it to have a light and dark theme for each brand.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
