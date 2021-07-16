Sergei Koch

GagaraShop Mobile App

Hello, everyone!

I'm showing you some of the work on the mobile app for the limited edition clothing collection of the Russian singer Polina Gagarina.

Thank you for your attention and I will wait for feedback and likes.

My instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sergei_koch_1997/?hl=ru

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
