Website Design for Law firm Kozubek & Adwokaci i Radcowie Prawni

Design and implementation of a website and preparation of branding for Kancelaria Prawnicza Kozubek & Adwokaci i Radcowie Prawni.

The client wanted a simple and elegant look of the website. Deep navy blue, white and bright yellow were chosen for the design to emphasize the accents. A simple layout presents the most important aspects of the Law Firm, encouraging you to switch to the Contact.

First of all, in cooperation with the client, I developed the logo and colors of the brand. Then I prepared a website view proposal in Figma, then implemented it in WordPress using Elementor PRO and took care of basic SEO, security and page loading time.

The website can be viewed at https://kozubek.eu.