Design Tip - Design thinking process

Hey folks! Have you established your steps of design thinking process yet? Here are ours! 🧠
Tip by: @StefanTosic @JelenaJankovic
As we've already established, design is not just art and it means that we are searching for a solution to user's challenge while maintaining our creative thinking perspective. In order to do that, we have 5 essential steps in our design thinking process:
🔸Empathize
🔸Define challenge
🔸Generate ideas
🔸Use prototyping and experiment
🔸Test
Each one of these steps has its own special role in the whole process and they add more value to the final result.
Which phase is your favorite and the most interesting for you? 😊