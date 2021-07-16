bazen.talks
Design Tip - Design thinking process

Design Tip - Design thinking process
Hey folks! Have you established your steps of design thinking process yet? Here are ours! 🧠
_
Tip by: @StefanTosic @JelenaJankovic
_
As we've already established, design is not just art and it means that we are searching for a solution to user's challenge while maintaining our creative thinking perspective. In order to do that, we have 5 essential steps in our design thinking process:

🔸Empathize
🔸Define challenge
🔸Generate ideas
🔸Use prototyping and experiment
🔸Test

Each one of these steps has its own special role in the whole process and they add more value to the final result.
_
Which phase is your favorite and the most interesting for you? 😊

