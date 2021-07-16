Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexa Nevolina

Comparison Table

Comparison Table material parameters attributes devices categories comparison compare white dashboad ux interface design table ui
This table allows the user to compare attributes for various devices. It is possible to group elements by device, by attribute or by other parameter. The project is under development, so this is just a concept for now. But at least I can publish it 😎

