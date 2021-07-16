Leroy Merlin AI Studio

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
AI studio concept for a DIY retailer Leroy Merlin mobile app using neuroanalytics and Lidar technology in the construction services sector. AI-studio application is a “language” that allows solving the necessary tasks of any category of users without involving a second party.
The task of the project is to solve a set of problems at all stages of the repair from the formation of explications of the premises, the creation of the final estimate of projects to the ordering of materials.