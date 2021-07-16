Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Leroy Merlin AI Studio

Leroy Merlin AI Studio app ux ui design digitalart illustration digital illustration graphicdesign artificial intelligence ai
AI studio concept for a DIY retailer Leroy Merlin mobile app using neuroanalytics and Lidar technology in the construction services sector. AI-studio application is a “language” that allows solving the necessary tasks of any category of users without involving a second party.

The task of the project is to solve a set of problems at all stages of the repair from the formation of explications of the premises, the creation of the final estimate of projects to the ordering of materials.

