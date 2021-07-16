DungeonLife

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is a little personal project I've been working on for a D&D app that simplifies playing your character and playing a session. I wanted to use a card system for current spells you have available and some theming around the interface that is both modern and fantasy driven. It's still a work in progress, but I'm happy with where some of this is at so far.