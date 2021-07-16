Evandito Rizky

Fashion E-Commerce App - Checkout Page - Daily UI 002

Evandito Rizky
Evandito Rizky
  • Save
Fashion E-Commerce App - Checkout Page - Daily UI 002 ux ui graphic design design app
Download color palette

Design Exploration for Sign up Page of a Productivity App. I made this for #DailyUI Challenge :)

The t-shirt photo maybe a little bit off because i couldn't find photos that work better and free license :'(

Let me know your thoughts about it!

#Daily UI - 002

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Evandito Rizky
Evandito Rizky

More by Evandito Rizky

View profile
    • Like