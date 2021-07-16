Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Uniphobia

Horizon | Motivational Service App

Horizon | Motivational Service App surrealism ux ui design futuristic 3d art cinema4d digitalart illustration digital illustration graphicdesign
The Horizon Motivational Service App — your journey to well-being. And this way is motivation. At the heart of the solution is the question: what external influence can a service motivate a person?
Mechanic: getting points (motives) for achieving goals, which can be exchanged for social rating points. Where social rate is a state program that regulates civil rights and freedom.
The utopian goal of governing the state through constraints is a real system. The hypothetical possibility of creating a motivational background for a given decision is an attempt to compensate for the damage from this system.

