Glitchy Candlesticks

Glitchy Candlesticks loop trippy glitchy motion graphics uianimation minimal flat design vector classroom stockmarket stocks candlestick loss profit glitch aftereffects splash animaimation animation ui
Hey Guys, worked on this Glitchy Splash screen animation. The condition was to make something relevant to stock market in 2 sec.The animation shows the profit and loss of stock market using one 3D candlestick. It goes up when it's green but suddenly the market crashes changing things to red colour and the logo reveals

