Glitchy Candlesticks

Hey Guys, worked on this Glitchy Splash screen animation. The condition was to make something relevant to stock market in 2 sec.The animation shows the profit and loss of stock market using one 3D candlestick. It goes up when it's green but suddenly the market crashes changing things to red colour and the logo reveals