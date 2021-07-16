Website design, development and positioning for YouNick Mint Venture Capital.

My client was looking for a minimalistic, clean and elegant website. We worked together to design it with minimalist monochrome colors and single-line drawings depicting masterpieces of art, including Michaelangeo's "The Creation of Adam" and the Greek sculpture "Colossus of Youth".

After preparing the layout in Figma, I implemented it in WordPress using Elementor PRO, then we dealt with basic SEO, security and page loading time.

The website can be viewed at https://younickmint.vc.