Website design, development and positioning for YouNick Mint Venture Capital.
My client was looking for a minimalistic, clean and elegant website. We worked together to design it with minimalist monochrome colors and single-line drawings depicting masterpieces of art, including Michaelangeo's "The Creation of Adam" and the Greek sculpture "Colossus of Youth".
After preparing the layout in Figma, I implemented it in WordPress using Elementor PRO, then we dealt with basic SEO, security and page loading time.
The website can be viewed at https://younickmint.vc.