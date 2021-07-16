IT Company Academy Smart

Product management software

IT Company Academy Smart
IT Company Academy Smart
  • Save
Product management software ui ux software web design
Download color palette

Hi everyone! New shot for today - Web App design for product management software. This application helps you visualize product strategy, align the whole organization and drive progress towards product launch.

The main concept is that users can create their task boards with different columns and move the tasks between them.
Our team of professional web designers and developers implemented the business idea of the client to the real competitive product.

Do you like it? Press "L" to inspire us :)
Contact us, we're available for new projects.

Follow us at Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
IT Company Academy Smart
IT Company Academy Smart

More by IT Company Academy Smart

View profile
    • Like