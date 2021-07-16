Hi everyone! New shot for today - Web App design for product management software. This application helps you visualize product strategy, align the whole organization and drive progress towards product launch.

The main concept is that users can create their task boards with different columns and move the tasks between them.

Our team of professional web designers and developers implemented the business idea of the client to the real competitive product.

