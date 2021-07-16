Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan

Recipe Food App animation

Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan
Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan
  • Save
Recipe Food App animation after effects motion design app design recipe app food app iphonexs design app uiux ui design ui animation ux motion graphics graphic design animation ui
Download color palette

Hey folks,

Here is a signup screen animation of a recipe app using #aftereffects.
I made it 60fps this time to make the interaction smoother.
Thanks to @Saptarshi Prakash for his amazing tutorials on youtube, learnt a lot from them!

The screens+mockup were taken from the Figma community :p

Check them out here:
https://lnkd.in/dUNWXHZ

https://lnkd.in/dcRjwzJ

Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan
Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan

More by Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan

View profile
    • Like