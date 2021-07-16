Andy Dakin

Logo Design

Logo Design antiques planning party discord logo twitch design logo
  1. Logo Designs.jpg
  2. EllieJoyPanic.jpg
  3. Legendary Gamers Unite.jpg
  4. Dakin's & Disney.jpg
  5. Asset Appraisal Services.jpg
  6. Party Planning Committee.jpg
  7. JV Antiques.jpg

A couple logos that I have designed over the years. One for a friend's streaming brand, a couple for the company I work for, and a couple more for personal projects.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
