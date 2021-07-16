🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Introducing Rose Thorns . A Deathmetal Font.
This font is inspired by underground and metal music band logostyle. There are ligature character in this font, which makes this font even super cool.
Rose Thorns is suitable for death metal music, underground, hardcore music, blackletter, death metal logo design, clothing, logos, music covers, posters or other designs with the theme deathmetal.
In Zip Package :
– Rose Thorns otf
– Rose Thorns ttf
– Rose Thorns woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Ligature
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– International Character
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
https://putracetol.com/product/rose-thorns/