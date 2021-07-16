Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andy Dakin

Picture Matching

  1. Picture Link.jpg
  2. Picture Link - Image SIze.jpg
  3. Picture Link - Upload and Delete Photo.jpg

We needed to update our old picture uploader and matching application to a new system that doesn't use Flash to upload the images. I thought this would also be a good opportunity to refresh the interface.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
