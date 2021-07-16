Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kyle Galasi

Children's Storybook Cover: Monching and the Rainy Day

Children's Storybook Cover: Monching and the Rainy Day monching childrens book rainy day rainy rain product design storybook story cover book cover book illustration vector design drawing
Book cover design for the storybook "Monching and the Rainy Day" written by Rosary Jane Villanueva

