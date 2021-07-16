Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Steinar Shellenberger

20th Century Deaths

Steinar Shellenberger
Steinar Shellenberger
  • Save
20th Century Deaths ui design visualization ui design
Download color palette

D3 visualization using data from the Information is Beautiful website.
(www.blue-bee.com/20thCenturyDeaths/)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Steinar Shellenberger
Steinar Shellenberger

More by Steinar Shellenberger

View profile
    • Like