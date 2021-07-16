Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fitra Purwaka

Job Search App - Mobile UI Design

Fitra Purwaka
Fitra Purwaka
  • Save
Job Search App - Mobile UI Design job people minimlist simple trend modern white blue clean professional office jobdesk jobsearch appliction mobile app mobile uiux elegant branding ui design
Download color palette

Hello People
Job search application design so that job seekers can more easily find jobs by scrolling and applying on their mobile devices.
------------------------- 
Business inquiry 
purwakafitra@gmail.com

Thank You For Today

Fitra Purwaka
Fitra Purwaka

More by Fitra Purwaka

View profile
    • Like