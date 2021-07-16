Dmitry Plotnikov

Eleks Website

strategy business service company team development consulting enterprise software website branding web design
Hey there 👋!

Glad to introduce the concept for ELEKS website redesign.
ELEKS is a software development company with 1600+ employees and offices around the world - Chicago, London, Berlin, Tallinn, Ajman, Kyiv, Lviv.

You can find full case here

Also there is the live version

Behance | Medium

