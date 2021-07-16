Barthelemy Chalvet
Sarah Guo - Portfolio

Lately we worked closely with Sarah Guo to make her new portfolio.
We had lot of fun to design and develop this website.

Services we provided
• Art Direction
• Brand Identity
• Web Design
• Creative Front-end
• Back-end

We are Bruno (previously AgenceMe)
Our job is to help you create a visual identity that sets you apart. Whether it's a birth or an evolution, marketing, product, or brand foundation, we will put our expertise and creative passion to work for your project.
www.callbruno.com

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Creative Agency Based in Normandy & California.
