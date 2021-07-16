Sarah Guo - Portfolio

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Lately we worked closely with Sarah Guo to make her new portfolio.
We had lot of fun to design and develop this website.
Services we provided
• Art Direction
• Brand Identity
• Web Design
• Creative Front-end
• Back-end
We are Bruno (previously AgenceMe)
Our job is to help you create a visual identity that sets you apart. Whether it's a birth or an evolution, marketing, product, or brand foundation, we will put our expertise and creative passion to work for your project.
www.callbruno.com
