Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andy Dakin

Insights

Andy Dakin
Andy Dakin
  • Save
Insights vehicle history transportation inspections semi-truck ux ui
Download color palette

We're currently developing a product to gain insight into a unit's health on lease turn-ins compared to similar units in it's year, make, and model.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Andy Dakin
Andy Dakin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andy Dakin

View profile
    • Like