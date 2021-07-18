Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yauheni Neviarouskiy 🕹

Dieter Rams

Yauheni Neviarouskiy 🕹
Yauheni Neviarouskiy 🕹
Hire Me
  • Save
Dieter Rams gurov cdtp rams less ui composition typography web design grahic design light design web ui
Download color palette

closed symmetrical composition

work from course:
theory and practice of compositional design / autumn 2020

by sergey gurov

Yauheni Neviarouskiy 🕹
Yauheni Neviarouskiy 🕹
visual ✦ app interfaces
Hire Me

More by Yauheni Neviarouskiy 🕹

View profile
    • Like