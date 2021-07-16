Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Faces

Faces
This piece was born out of my frustration of not being able to draw realistic faces. This piece has helped me be more comfortable with the way I draw faces now.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
