D'Usadha (Traditional Medicine Brand)

D'Usadha stands for Digital Usadha, which is a treatment based on local wisdom supported by herbal ingredients that are believed to be able to treat various medical and non-medical diseases. This brand is trying to collect herbal products in Bali and teachers who can train us to do yoga.

This logo consists of 2 elements, the first is a person doing yoga and also a pair of leaves that represent the herbal medicine. Our brand uses the color green, because the color green has a natural psychological meaning, health, and good luck.