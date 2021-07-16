Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rad14

D'Usadha (Traditional Medicine Brand)

Rad14
Rad14
  • Save
D'Usadha (Traditional Medicine Brand) branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

D'Usadha stands for Digital Usadha, which is a treatment based on local wisdom supported by herbal ingredients that are believed to be able to treat various medical and non-medical diseases. This brand is trying to collect herbal products in Bali and teachers who can train us to do yoga.

This logo consists of 2 elements, the first is a person doing yoga and also a pair of leaves that represent the herbal medicine. Our brand uses the color green, because the color green has a natural psychological meaning, health, and good luck.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Rad14
Rad14

More by Rad14

View profile
    • Like