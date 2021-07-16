Davel

Rawl dnd digital art character design 2d illustration
the client let me know what kind of pose and environment he wanted so once the composition was figured out, i made a sketch then the lineart. i then did the background and added color. the final step was the lighting.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
